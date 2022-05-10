U.S. junk bond spreads hit new highs amid wider sell-off

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Yield spreads of U.S. junk-rated bonds widened to new highs this week, amid a wider market sell-off driven by concerns over rising interest rates and slowing economic growth.

The option-adjusted yield spread of the ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index .MERH0A0, a benchmark for the junk bond market, went up to 447 basis points as of late Monday, the widest since November 2020.

Junk spreads - the premium investors demand to hold riskier debt over risk-free Treasuries - were at 418 bps on Friday, according to Refinitiv data.

Meanwhile，Markit's North American High-Yield CDX Index CDXHY5Y=MG - which tracks the cost to insure high-yield corporate debt and is a proxy for the junk market – fell 70.6 cents on the dollar to 100.08, its lowest since July 2020.

It went up slightly on Tuesday, to 100.337.

The price of a major junk bond exchange traded fund also fell to a new low on Monday, as investors pulled out of riskier assets.

BlackRock's iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG.P - an exchange-traded fund which tracks the U.S. junk-bond market – fell over 1% to trade $76.77 a share, its lowest since April 2020, though it climbed back to $77 on Tuesday.

On Monday the S&P 500 .SPXended below 4,000 for the first time since late March 2021 and the Nasdaq composite .IXICdropped more than 4%, as investors wondered how aggressive the Federal Reserve needed to be to tame inflation, after it hiked interest rates by 50 basis points last week.

Wall Street's main indexes turned lower on Tuesday in volatile trading after rebounding from a three-day sell-off earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alden Bentley and Richard Chang)

