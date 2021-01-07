US Markets

U.S. judiciary probes 'apparent compromise' of case management system

Contributor
Raphael Satter Reuters
Published

The U.S. judiciary said it is probing an "apparent compromise" of its case management system, saying that hackers appear to have accessed "highly sensitive non-public documents," including sealed filings, stored on its network.

By Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. judiciary said it is probing an "apparent compromise" of its case management system, saying that hackers appear to have accessed "highly sensitive non-public documents," including sealed filings, stored on its network.

Case management systems are used to share documents, pleadings, and evidence between the courts, plaintiffs and defendants. Although many of the documents are public by nature, some are sealed — including for reasons of national security.

The office did not go into detail about what specific sorts of documents were thought to have been accessed.

The announcement - made in a statement published Wednesday - did not say who was responsible for the breach but it made reference to new security measures implemented following the disclosure that hackers alleged to be operating on Russia's behalf broke into a series of U.S. government networks, including the Department of Justice.

Russia has denied responsibility for the hacking.

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The statement said that, "due to the nature of the attacks, the review of this matter and its impact is ongoing."

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Raphael.Satter@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular