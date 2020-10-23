US Markets
U.S. judge will not reverse decision on WeChat app store ban

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

A U.S. judge in San Francisco on Friday rejected a Justice Department request to reverse her decision blocking the government from barring Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google from offering Tencent's WeChat for download in U.S. app stores.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler had said at a hearing last week she did not think the Justice Department's filing "changes the outcome" of her ruling that allows the continued use of the Chinese mobile app.

The Justice Department has appealed her decision to the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

