U.S. judge voids Trump-backed 'conscience' rule for healthcare workers

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday declared void a rule backed by the Trump administration that would make it easier for doctors and nurses to avoid performing abortions on religious or moral grounds.

The 147-page decision by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer on the so-called "conscience" rule came in a lawsuit by more than 20 U.S. states and municipalities, which said enforcement could undermine their ability to provide effective healthcare without jeopardizing billions of dollars a year in aid.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

