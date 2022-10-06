U.S. judge temporarily blocks much of New York's new gun law
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A federal judge in New York temporarily blocked parts of the state's new gun law on Thursday to allow the Gun Owners of America, an advocacy group, to pursue a lawsuit challenging the legislation.
The law came into effect on Sept. 1, creating new requirements for obtaining a license, including submitting social media accounts for review, and creating a long list of public and private places where having a gun became a felony crime, even for license holders.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen)
