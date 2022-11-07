U.S. judge suspends many of New York's new gun restrictions

By Jonathan Allen

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A federal judge in New York temporarily suspended many parts of the state's new gun restrictions on Monday to allow members of a gun-owners' rights group to continue their lawsuit challenging the new law as unconstitutional.

New York's old gun license regime was thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court in a landmark June ruling that established an individual right to carry weapons in public for self-defense, making it harder for lawmakers nationwide to regulate guns in a country where mass shootings are commonplace.

CLOSELY WATCHED

Spokespeople for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who oversaw the passage of the new law, and Attorney General Letitia James did not respond to requests for comment.

Erich Pratt, Gun Owners of America's senior vice president, applauded the ruling in a statement, warning Hochul and other politicians to obey the Supreme Court: "fall in line, or we will force you to."

