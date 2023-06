WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - Federal Judge Aileen Cannon has set a initial trial date for former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida documents case for Aug. 14, 2023, according to a court order made public on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Jacqueline Thomsen; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

