U.S. judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump in Florida documents case

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - Federal Judge Aileen Cannon has set an initial trial date of Aug. 14 for former President Donald Trump's Florida documents case, according to a court order on Tuesday.

The Justice Department's special counsel in the case, Jack Smith, promised a speedy trial after a 37-count indictment charging Trump with willfully retaining classified government records and obstructing justice.

But the complexities of handling highly classified evidence, the degree to which Trump's legal team challenges the government's pre-trial motions, and the way the judge manages the schedule could all lead to a trial that is anything but swift, legal experts say.

The latest order came after a U.S. judge on Monday ordered Trump's defense lawyers not to release evidence in the classified documents case to the media or the public, according to a court filing.

The order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart also put strict conditions on Trump's access to the materials.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Jacqueline Thomsen, Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

