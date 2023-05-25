U.S. judge sentences Oath Keepers founder to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - A federal judge sentenced the founder of the far-right militant Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes to 18 years in prison on Thursday for seditious conspiracy and other crimes related to the U.S. Capitol attack, after a defiant Rhodes stood before him and insisted he was a "political prisoner."

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

