U.S. judge says Trump will not be required to attest to accuracy of FBI's list of seized records
A federal judge on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump does not have to provide the court with a sworn statement attesting to whether a list of items seized by the FBI from his Florida estate is accurate and complete. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Chris Reese) ((sarah.n.lynch@thomsonreuters.com; 202-579-0289;)) nL1N3102XU
