U.S. judge says Trump will not be required to attest to accuracy of FBI's list of seized records

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump does not have to provide the court with a sworn statement attesting to whether a list of items seized by the FBI from his Florida estate is accurate and complete.

