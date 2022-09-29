US Markets

U.S. judge says Trump will not be required to attest to accuracy of FBI's list of seized records

Sarah N. Lynch Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump does not have to provide the court with a sworn statement attesting to whether a list of items seized by the FBI from his Florida estate is accurate and complete.

