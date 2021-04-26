US Markets

U.S. judge says Huawei has not violated court order, warns company lawyers

Karen Freifeld Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A U.S. judge on Monday found that Huawei not violated a court order by sharing certain information with its chief financial officer, who is using the information to help fight her extradition from Canada.

But U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, New York, warned Huawei lawyers: "be careful with your filings."

Lawyers for Huawei Technologies were summoned to the court after U.S. prosecutors accused Huawei of improperly sharing materials the government disclosed in the criminal case against the company with chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who also is charged but considered a fugitive.

Huawei and Meng were indicted for bank fraud and other crimes, and Meng was arrested on a U.S. warrant in Vancouver in December 2018. The case has strained ties between the United States, China and Canada.

