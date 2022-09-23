U.S. judge rules in favor of U.S. Sugar Corp purchase of Imperial Sugar

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday ruled in favor of U.S. Sugar Corp's plans to buy rival Imperial Sugar Co, rejecting a U.S. Justice Department argument that the proposed deal would drive up the price of sugar for households as well as food and soda makers.

The judge said the opinion was issued under seal.

Neither the Justice Department nor U.S. Sugar immediately responded to a request for comment.

The department had said in a lawsuit filed last November that the $315 million deal would give U.S. Sugar, owner and member of a cooperative with three other companies, and American Sugar Refining, which sells under the "Domino" brand, some 75% of refined sugar sales in the U.S. Southeast.

This loss of its challenge in court was the second for the government this week.

On Monday, a different judge denied the Justice Department's bid to stop UnitedHealth Group UNH.N from buying Change Healthcare CHNG.O, in a blow to the U.S. administration's tougher enforcement of antitrust issues.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.