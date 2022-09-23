U.S. judge rules in favor of U.S. Sugar Corp and Imperial Sugar merger

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge ruled on Friday in favor of U.S. Sugar Corp's plans to buy rival Imperial Sugar Co, turning aside a U.S. Justice Department argument the proposed deal would drive up the price of sugar for households as well as food and soda makers.

The judge said that the opinion was issued under seal.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

