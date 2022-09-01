Markets
ILMN

U.S. Judge Rules In Favor Of Illumina In FTC Challenge Of GRAIL Deal

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) said that it received a favorable decision from the Administrative Law Judge presiding over the Federal Trade Commission's or FTC challenge of Illumina's proposed $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer detection test maker Grail.

In the decision, the Judge ruled for Illumina and rejected the FTC's position that the deal would adversely affect competition in a putative market for multi-cancer early detection tests.

Grail was founded by Illumina and was later spun off as a standalone company in January 2017, powered by Illumina's NGS technology. It was in September 2020 that Illumina agreed to buy GRAIL in a cash and stock transaction then valued at about $8 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ILMN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular