US Markets

U.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday rejected Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies' constitutional challenge to a U.S. law that restricted its ability to do business with federal agencies and their contractors.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday rejected Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies' constitutional challenge to a U.S. law that restricted its ability to do business with federal agencies and their contractors.

In a 57-page decision, U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant ruled in favor of the United States, concluding that Congress acted within its powers by including the restriction in the National Defense Authorization Act, which also targeted Chinese company ZTE Corp 000063.SZ.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular