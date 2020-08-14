US Markets
GM

U.S. judge rejects GM bid to reopen racketeering case against Fiat Chrysler

Contributors
David Shepardson Reuters
Ben Klayman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

A federal judge in Detroit on Friday rejected a bid by General Motors Co to reinstate a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA).

Aug 14 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Detroit on Friday rejected a bid by General Motors Co GM.N to reinstate a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) FCHA.MI, FCAU.N.

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman said GM's "newly discovered evidence is too speculative to warrant reopening this case." GM claimed it had new information on foreign accounts used in an alleged bribery scheme involving FCA and leaders of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. Fiat Chrysler compared the GM filing to a "third-rate spy movie, full of preposterous allegations."

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Ben Klayman)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM FCAU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular