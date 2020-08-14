U.S. judge rejects GM bid to reopen racketeering case against Fiat Chrysler

Aug 14 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Detroit on Friday rejected a bid by General Motors Co GM.N to reinstate a racketeering lawsuit against its smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) FCHA.MI, FCAU.N.

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman said GM's "newly discovered evidence is too speculative to warrant reopening this case." GM claimed it had new information on foreign accounts used in an alleged bribery scheme involving FCA and leaders of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. Fiat Chrysler compared the GM filing to a "third-rate spy movie, full of preposterous allegations."

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Ben Klayman)

