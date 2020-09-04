U.S. judge rejects Ghosn's accused escape plotters' extradition challenge

BOSTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that two Massachusetts men can be legally extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Nissan Motor Co 7201.T Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country in a box and on a private jet.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell in Boston rejected the arguments against extradition by U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, and certified the case for the U.S. secretary of state to evaluate.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston, Editing by Franklin Paul)

