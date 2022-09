U.S. judge rejects AT&T bid to dismiss SEC lawsuit over leaks to analysts

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected AT&T Inc's T.N bid to dismiss a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing it of giving some Wall Street analysts nonpublic information about the phone company's forthcoming financial results in early 2016.

In a 129-page decision, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan said he found "formidable" evidence that AT&T investor relations executives selectively fed material nonpublic information to analysts, and did so with an intent to defraud.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

