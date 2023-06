NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy of 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies, rejecting an effort to resolve nearly 260,000 lawsuits alleging that 3M military earplugs caused hearing loss for veterans and U.S. service members.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)

