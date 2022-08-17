US Markets

U.S. judge reinstates Biden administration's federal oil, gas leasing pause

Valerie Volcovici Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. circuit judge on Wednesday reinstated the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal land and waters, a key piece of the president's climate change strategy.

The judge, who serves on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, vacated a Louisiana district court decision to block the Interior Department's leasing pause after Louisiana and a dozen states sued the administration established arguing that they would suffer injury from the policy.

