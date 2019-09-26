U.S. judge overseeing opioid litigation won't disqualify himself

Adds details from decision, companies that sought disqualification, background, comments

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. judge overseeing nationwide litigation over the opioid epidemic on Thursday rejected a request by major pharmacies and drug distributors that he disqualify himself after pressing too hard for a potentially costly settlement.

While admitting he had been "very active" in encouraging a settlement, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland said he was "confident that no reasonable person can legitimately question my impartiality."

He also said that resolution of what he called a "social epidemic" should be the job of the government's executive and legislative branches but "these are not ordinary times," and that not settling could overwhelm the courts and drive "most of the defendants" into bankruptcy.

"It is important for our citizens to know what I am doing and to have confidence that the judicial branch is up to the task," Polster wrote. "The moving defendants complain that I have had a 'personal mission' from the start of the case. That is true, but it does not suggest any bias or partiality."

Polster oversees more than 2,000 lawsuits by state and local governments and other municipal entities over opioids. A bellwether trial brought by two Ohio counties is scheduled to begin on Oct. 21.

The companies that sought Polster's disqualification included retailers CVS Health Corp CVS.N, Rite Aid Corp RAD.N, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O and Walmart Inc WMT.N, and distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N, Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N, Henry Schein Inc HSIC.O and McKesson Corp MCK.N.

Their lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawyers representing the plaintiffs had no immediate comment.

