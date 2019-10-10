U.S. judge overseeing opioid litigation won't be disqualified -U.S. appeals court

Oct 10 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected a bid by eight drug retailers and distributors to disqualify the judge overseeing nationwide opioid litigation, after they claimed his rulings, public statements and efforts to encourage settlements created an appearance of bias.

The ruling, by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, means U.S. District Judge Dan Polster can continue presiding over the litigation, including a landmark trial scheduled to begin in Cleveland on Oct. 21.

Companies that sought Polster's removal included retailers CVS Health Corp CVS.N, Rite Aid Corp RAD.N, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O and Walmart Inc WMT.N, and distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N, Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N, Henry Schein Inc HSIC.O and McKesson Corp MCK.N.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

