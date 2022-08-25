U.S. judge orders release of redacted affidavit in Trump search by Friday

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Florida on Thursday ordered the U.S. Justice Department to file a redacted version of its affidavit in support of the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's home to be released to the public by Friday at noon.

