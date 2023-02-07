U.S. judge orders fresh review for Thacker Pass lithium project

By Ernest Scheyder

Feb 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday ordered regulators to reconsider part of the permit approving Lithium Americas Corp's LAC.TO Thacker Pass lithium mine project in Nevada, though the mixed ruling rejected claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife.

The proposed mine would be North America's largest source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and a key pillar in President Joe Biden's efforts to wean his country off Chinese supplies of the metal.

In a 49-page ruling, Chief Judge Miranda Du of the federal court in Reno, Nevada, ordered the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to determine whether Lithium Americas has the right to dump waste rock at the site.

Much of the U.S. mining industry is ruled by an 1872 law that gives companies wide berth to extract metals on federal lands. However, a court ruled last year that miners do not necessarily have the right to store waste rock or erect buildings on federal land not containing valuable minerals.

Du also rejected claims from the Reno Sparks Indian Colony and other Native American tribes that they were not properly consulted about the project and its potential effects on cultural and historical sites.

Representatives for General Motors, Lithium Americas, the Reno Sparks Indian Colony and several environmental groups did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jamie Freed)

