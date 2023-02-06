US Markets
U.S. judge orders fresh review for part of Lithium Americas' Nevada permit

February 06, 2023 — 10:42 pm EST

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday ordered regulators to reconsider part of the permit approving Lithium Americas Corp's LAC.TO Thacker Pass lithium mine project in Nevada, though the mixed ruling rejected claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife.

Chief Judge Miranda Du of the federal court in Reno, Nevada, ordered the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to determine whether the company has the right to dump waste rock at the site, a ruling based on a complex set of case law. Du's ruling can be appealed.

