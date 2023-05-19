U.S. judge orders accused military leak suspect to remain in custody while awaiting trial

News & Insights

May 19, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

WORCESTER, May 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday ordered the Air National Guardsman accused of leaking military secrets to remain in federal custody as he awaits trial on charges he violated the Espionage Act.

Magistrate Judge David Hennessy made the decision after lawyers for Jack Douglas Teixeira, 21, had sought for him to be released to house arrest pending trial. Teixeira, arrested on April 13, is the primary suspect in the disclosure of U.S. documents related to the Ukraine war and numerous other topics - an embarrassing leak that has caused U.S. government soul-searching about its failure to protect vital national security secrets.

