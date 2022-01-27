US Markets
U.S. judge invalidates Gulf of Mexico oil lease sale

Nichola Groom
Valerie Volcovici
Credit: REUTERS/KATHLEEN FLYNN

A federal judge invalidated the U.S. Interior Department's November oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico for failing to properly account for its climate impact, according to court filings from the U.S. Court for the District of Columbia.

The federal oil and gas lease auction had generated more than $190 million - the highest since 2019 - and drawn bids from U.S. oil majors including Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Chevron Corp CVX.N.

