US Markets

U.S. judge hearing FTC case against Facebook won't quash subpoena for Sequoia

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

November 10, 2022 — 11:13 am EST

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge hearing a big antitrust case against Meta's META.O Facebook declined on Thursday to quash a subpoena that the government had sent to Sequoia Capital seeking its analyses of Instagram and WhatsApp before they were acquired by Meta.

The Federal Trade Commission, which has filed a lawsuit asking the judge to force Meta to sell Instagram and WhatsApp, had sought depositions of one current and one former Sequoia executive.

The FTC, in court papers, describes Sequoia's Roelof Botha as a lead investor in Instagram shortly before Meta bought it while it says Jim Goetz is a retired Sequoia partner who helped negotiate the WhatsApp acquisition.

Sequoia had argued in court filings that the depositions were "unduly burdensome and not proportional to the needs of this case."

In a brief hearing, Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said: "I'm going to deny the motion to quash." He urged the parties to return to court if they failed to agree on how long the depositions would be.

The FTC filed a lawsuit in 2020 asking a court to undo then-Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram for $1 billion in 2012 and WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014. It said that the company acted illegally to maintain its social network monopoly.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.