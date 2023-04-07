Public Companies

U.S. judge hands anti-abortion groups partial win over abortion pill

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

April 07, 2023 — 06:28 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 7 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday stayed federal regulators' approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, partially granting a request by anti-abortion groups and dealing another setback to abortion rights in the United States.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, allows the Biden administration one week to appeal the decision.

