US Markets
JNJ

U.S. judge halts Johnson & Johnson talc litigation for 60 days

Contributor
Maria Chutchian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday put a 60-day halt on tens of thousands of legal claims against Johnson & Johnson alleging that its talc-based products cause cancer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday put a 60-day halt on tens of thousands of legal claims against Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N alleging that its talc-based products cause cancer.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Whitley ordered the halt at a hearing in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(Reporting by Maria Chutchian; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Will Dunham and Nick Zieminski)

((Maria.Chutchian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular