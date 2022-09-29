U.S. judge does not require Trump to attest that FBI's list of seized records is accurate

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump does not have to provide the court with a sworn statement attesting to whether he believes the list of items seized by the FBI from his Florida estate is accurate and complete.

The order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came after U.S. Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, appointed as special master at Trump's request to oversee a review of the records seized from Mar-a-lago, had ordered Trump's lawyers to let him know if they disputed the accuracy of the government's property inventory list.

Trump has claimed, without evidence, that the FBI may have planted evidence when it searched Mar-a-lago on Aug. 8.

Late on Wednesday, Trump's lawyers lodged a complaint with the court about Dearie's demand, saying it exceeded the scope of Dearie's authority.

"There shall be no separate requirement on [Trump] at this stage, prior to the review of any of the seized materials, to lodge ex ante final objections to the accuracy of [the government's] inventory, its descriptions, or its

contents," Cannon wrote in her order.

"The court’s appointment order did not contemplate that obligation," she added.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

((sarah.n.lynch@thomsonreuters.com; 202-579-0289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.