U.S. judge dismisses case against Mexican ex-defense minister

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Brooklyn on Wednesday granted the U.S. government's request to dismiss without prejudice its criminal indictment against former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos.

