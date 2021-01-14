US Markets
RIO

U.S. judge denies Native American request to block study linked to Rio copper mine

Contributor
Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

A U.S. judge on Thursday denied a request by Native Americans to block the Trump administration from publishing an environmental study that would trigger a land swap needed by Rio Tinto Ltd to build a copper mine in Arizona.

Jan 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday denied a request by Native Americans to block the Trump administration from publishing an environmental study that would trigger a land swap needed by Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AXRIO.L to build a copper mine in Arizona.

U.S. District Judge Steven Logan said in his ruling that because tribal representatives were not able to contact U.S. government attorneys on Wednesday to indicate they were filing a temporary restraining order, the court will not approve the restraining order. Trump officials have said the study will be published on Friday.

The judge said that just because the study is published does not necessarily mean the land swap will actually go through, even though the U.S. Congress mandated just that in 2014. The judge has set a series of hearings on the matter in the next two weeks.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO BHP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular