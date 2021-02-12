US Markets
U.S. judge declines to stop land swap for Rio Tinto's Arizona copper mine

Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer Shanghai

Feb 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday said he would not stop the U.S. Forest Service from transferring government-owned land in Arizona to Rio Tinto Plc RIO.LRIO.AX for its Resolution Copper project, denying a request from Native Americans who say the land has religious and cultural import.

U.S. District Judge Steven Logan said the group of Native Americans who brought the suit lacked standing and the government has the right to give the land to whomever it chooses.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

