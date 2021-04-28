US Markets
U.S. judge declines to dismiss Amazon allegations Trump interfered in JEDI contract

David Shepardson Reuters
WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - A judge on the Court of Federal Claims on Wednesday issued a sealed decision denying requests by the U.S. Justice Department and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O to dismiss Amazon.com's AMZN.O allegations that the Trump administration interfered in the Pentagon's award to Microsoft of its $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract. Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith issued a summary of her decision.

Amazon Web Services said in a statement Wednesday, "The record of improper influence by former President Trump is disturbing, and we are pleased the court will review the remarkable impact it had on the JEDI contract award."

