U.S. judge declares Biden's student debt relief plan unconstitutional

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

November 10, 2022 — 07:26 pm EST

Written by Nate Raymond for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas on Thursday ruled that President Joe Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unconstitutional and must be vacated, delivering a victory to conservative opponents of the program.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump in Fort Worth, ruled in a lawsuit backed by the Job Creators Network Foundation on behalf of two borrowers.

The debt relief plan had already been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court.

