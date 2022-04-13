US Markets
TSLA

U.S. judge cuts verdict in Tesla race bias case to $15 mln from $137 mln

Contributors
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Daniel Wiessner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A federal judge on Wednesday said a $137 million jury award, one of the largest of its kind, to a Black former factory worker who sued Tesla Inc for racial discrimination was excessive and should be reduced to $15 million.

April 13 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday said a $137 million jury award, one of the largest of its kind, to a Black former factory worker who sued Tesla Inc TSLA.O for racial discrimination was excessive and should be reduced to $15 million.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ruled after jurors last October had found Tesla liable to Owen Diaz, who worked as an elevator operator at its factory in Fremont, California.

Jurors determined that Diaz had been subjected to a hostile work environment based on his race.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Daniel Wiessner in New York; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular