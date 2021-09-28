US Markets

U.S. judge clears way for extradition of former Peruvian President Toledo

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

LIMA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday said that evidence of criminality in the extradition case against former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo is "sufficient," all but clearing the way for his extradition on corruption charges.

The U.S. State Department has final say on extradition matters.

