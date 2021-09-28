U.S. judge clears way for extradition of former Peruvian President Toledo

LIMA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday said that evidence of criminality in the extradition case against former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo is "sufficient," all but clearing the way for his extradition on corruption charges.

The U.S. State Department has final say on extradition matters.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Jonathan Stempel; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.