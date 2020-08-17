US Markets

U.S. judge blocks Trump rule on LGBT health discrimination

Contributor
Lawrence Hurley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

A U.S. judge on Monday blocked a Trump administration rule that would strip protections for transgender people facing healthcare discrimination.

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday blocked a Trump administration rule that would strip protections for transgender people facing healthcare discrimination.

New York-based U.S. District Court Judge Frederic Block ruled that the proposed regulation issued by the Department of Health and Human Services could not go into effect on Tuesday as planned

The administration's rule says federal law that bars discrimination in healthcare "on the basis of sex" does not cover gender identity or sex stereotyping.

Block said the legal basis of the regulation was now in question after the Supreme Court's major ruling in June finding that LGBT people are protected under a federal law using similar language that bars employment discrimination.

Then, legal experts predicted that the ruling could have an impact on other pending cases involving other federal discrimination laws.

"When the Supreme Court announces a major decision, it seems a sensible thing to pause and reflect on the decision's impact," Block wrote in Monday's ruling.

In 2016, the administration of President Barack Obama had introduced earlier rules that would have protected LGBT people under the healthcare discrimination provision, which is part of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

The Trump rule, intended to unwind Obama's move, was challenged by two transgender women, Tanya Asapansa-Johnson Walker and Cecilia Gentili, who are represented by LGBT rights group Human Rights Campaign.

"We are pleased the court recognized this irrational rule for what it is: discrimination, plain and simple," the group's president Alphonso David said in a statement.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said officials were "disappointed" with the decision.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Tom Brown)

((lawrence.hurley@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @lawrencehurley; +1 202-809-3080;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    4 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular