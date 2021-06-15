U.S. judge blocks Biden from pausing oil and gas lease auctions

June 15 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday ordered that the U.S. Department of Interior could not pause new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

The order granted a preliminary injuction to Louisiana and 12 other states that sued the Biden administration over the pause.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by David Gregorio)

