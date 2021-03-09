U.S. judge approves $1.5 billion Daimler diesel emissions settlement

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday approved Daimler AG's $1.5 billion settlement to resolve a U.S. government probe into diesel pollution from 250,000 vehicles.

The settlement, which was announced in September, includes an $875 million civil penalty levied under the Clean Air Act and $546 million to fix the polluting vehicles and offset excess emissions, court papers show. Daimler will also pay California $127.5 million and separately agreed to a $700 million settlement with diesel vehicle owners. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;)) Keywords: DAIMLER EMISSIONS (URGENT)

