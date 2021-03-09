US Markets

U.S. judge approves $1.5 billion Daimler diesel emissions settlement

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

A U.S. judge on Tuesday approved Daimler AG's $1.5 billion settlement to resolve a U.S. government probe into diesel pollution from 250,000 vehicles.

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday approved Daimler AG's $1.5 billion settlement to resolve a U.S. government probe into diesel pollution from 250,000 vehicles.

The settlement, which was announced in September, includes an $875 million civil penalty levied under the Clean Air Act and $546 million to fix the polluting vehicles and offset excess emissions, court papers show. Daimler will also pay California $127.5 million and separately agreed to a $700 million settlement with diesel vehicle owners. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;)) Keywords: DAIMLER EMISSIONS (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More