MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich's appeal against his pre-trial detention in a Moscow prison was rejected by a Russian court on Tuesday.

Gershkovich has been ordered to be held at least until May 29 on espionage charges.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

