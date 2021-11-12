U.S. journalist Fenster sentenced to 11 years in jail in Myanmar - lawyer

Nov 12 (Reuters) - American journalist Danny Fenster has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a court in Myanmar, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung said on Friday.

Fenster, the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, had been charged with incitement and sedition and under terrorism, immigration and unlawful associations laws.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +66896070413;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.