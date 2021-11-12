U.S. journalist Fenster sentenced to 11 years in jail in Myanmar - lawyer

US Markets

American journalist Danny Fenster has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a court in Myanmar, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung said on Friday.

Fenster, the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, had been charged with incitement and sedition and under terrorism, immigration and unlawful associations laws.

