U.S. joins False Claims Act lawsuit against Mallinckrodt

March 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Tuesday it filed a lawsuit accusing a unit of the drugmaker Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N of improperly avoiding the payment of hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicaid rebates as a result of large drug price increases.

The U.S. joined a civil lawsuit by a whistleblower who accused Mallinckrodt ARD LLC of violating the federal False Claims Act.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

