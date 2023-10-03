News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Job Openings Unexpectedly Jump To 9.61 Million In August

October 03, 2023 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Job openings in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a notable increase in the month of August, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Tuesday.

The Labor Department said job openings surged to 9.61 million in August from an upwardly revised 8.92 million in July.

The jump surprised economists, who had expected job openings to edge down to 8.80 million from the 8.83 million originally reported for the previous month.

Job openings in professional and business services shot up by 509,000, while job openings in finance and insurance, state and local government education, nondurable goods manufacturing and federal government also increased.

Meanwhile, the report also said the number of hires and total separations were little changed at 5.9 million and 5.7 million, respectively.

Within separations, quits (3.6 million) and layoffs and discharges (1.7 million) also showed little change over the month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.