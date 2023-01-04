U.S. job openings remain elevated; manufacturing slump continues

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings fell less than expected in November as the labor market remains tight, which could see the Federal Reserve boosting interest rates to a higher level than currently anticipated to tame inflation.

There was, however, encouraging news in the inflation fight, with a survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Wednesday showing its measure of prices paid by manufacturers for inputs diving in December to the lowest level since February 2016, discounting the plunge early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fed is engaged in its fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s as tries to dampen demand, including for labor, in order to quell inflation. Last month, the U.S. central bank projected interest rates could rise to a peak of 5.1%. But persistent labor market tightness has led economists to expect that borrowing costs will increase to a much higher level and remain there for while, which could undercut economic growth.

"The labor markets are still too darn hot for policymakers," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. "Fed officials won't be confident their monetary tightening is working until hiring demand begins to slow."

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, slipped 54,000 to 10.458 million on the last day of November, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report. Data for October was revised higher to show 10.512 million openings instead of the previously reported 10.334 million. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 10 million job openings.

There were 1.7 jobs for every unemployed person in November.

Professional and business services reported an additional 212,000 job openings, while vacancies increased 39,000 in nondurable goods manufacturing. But job openings dropped 75,000 in finance and insurance and fell 44,000 in federal government.

The job openings rate was unchanged at 6.4%, though it was 0.9 percentage point below its peak in March 2022. Hiring fell to 6.055 million from 6.111 million. But hiring increased 74,000 in the healthcare and social assistance sector. The hiring rate dipped to 3.9% from 4.0% in October.

The Fed last year hiked its policy rate by 425 basis points from near zero to a 4.25%-4.50% range, the highest since late 2007. Last month, it projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices rose.

INPUT PRICES PLUNGE

In a separate report on Wednesday, the ISM said its measure of prices paid by manufacturers dropped to 39.4 last month from 43.0 in November. Outside the plunge in April 2020, this was the lowest reading since February 2016. The ninth straight monthly decrease in the index reflected fading demand for goods, which are typically bought on credit.

Supply chains are improving and Americans are also shifting spending away from goods to services as the nation moves to a post-pandemic era. The ISM survey's forward-looking new orders sub-index tumbled to 45.2, the lowest reading since May 2020, from 47.2 in November. It was the fourth straight month that this measure has been in contraction territory.

Its measure of supplier deliveries fell to 45.1 from 47.2 in November. It declined below the 50 threshold in October for the first time since February 2016. A reading below 50 indicates faster deliveries to factories.

Fed officials and economists have always viewed supply chains, which were stretched early in the pandemic, as key to bringing inflation down to its 2% target. The significant improvement in supply as well as waning demand are already translating into monthly price decreases for goods.

On a year-on-year basis, goods price increases have slowed considerably. Economists expect goods deflation this year.

With demand slumping, manufacturing contracted for a second straight month in December. The ISM's manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.4 from 49.0 in November.

That was the weakest reading since May 2020, when the economy was slammed by the first wave of COVID-19 cases, and pushed the index just below the 48.7 level, which the ISM says is consistent with a recession in the broader economy.

But with the labor market still pumping out jobs at a solid clip and sustaining consumer spending, it is unlikely that the economy is in recession.

A PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3% of the U.S. economy. Economists had forecast the index slipping to 48.5.

The ISM survey's measure of factory employment rebounded to 51.4 from 48.4 in November. This gauge, which has swung up and down, has not been a good predictor of manufacturing payrolls in the government's closely watched employment report.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, manufacturing employment likely increased by 10,000 jobs in December after rising 14,000 in November. Overall, nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have increased by 200,000 last month. The economy added 263,000 jobs in November. The government is scheduled to release December's employment report on Friday.

