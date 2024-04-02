News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Job Openings Little Changed From Downwardly Revised Level In February

April 02, 2024 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Job openings in the U.S. came in little changed from a downwardly revised level in the month of February, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The Labor Department said job openings crept up to 8.756 million in February from a downwardly revised 8.748 million in January.

Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.740 million from the 8.863 million originally reported for the previous month.

The report said the number of hires and total separations were also little changed at 5.8 million and 5.6 million, respectively.

Within separations, quits and layoffs and discharges also changed little at 3.5 million and 1.7 million, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.