U.S. Job Openings Little Changed From Downwardly Revised Level In February

(RTTNews) - Job openings in the U.S. came in little changed from a downwardly revised level in the month of February, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The Labor Department said job openings crept up to 8.756 million in February from a downwardly revised 8.748 million in January.

Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.740 million from the 8.863 million originally reported for the previous month.

The report said the number of hires and total separations were also little changed at 5.8 million and 5.6 million, respectively.

Within separations, quits and layoffs and discharges also changed little at 3.5 million and 1.7 million, respectively.

