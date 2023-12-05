News & Insights

U.S. Job Openings Decrease More Than Expected In October

December 05, 2023 — 10:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed a much bigger than expected decrease in U.S. job openings in the month of October.

The report said job openings slid to 8.73 million in October from 9.35 million in September, falling to the lowest level since March 2021. Economists had expected job openings to edge down to 9.30 million.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the number of hires and total separations showed little change over the month, coming at 5.9 million and 5.6 million, respectively.

