U.S. Job Openings Decrease More Than Expected In March

May 01, 2024 — 10:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed job openings in the U.S. fell by more than expected in the month of March.

The Labor Department said job openings decreased to 8.488 million in March from an upwardly revised 8.813 million in February.

Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.690 million from the 8.756 million originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the number of hires changed little at 5.5 million, while the number of total separations decreased to 5.2 million.

Within separations, quits and layoffs and discharges changed little at 3.3 million and 1.5 million, respectively.

