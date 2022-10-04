US Markets

U.S., Japanese fighter jets carry out drills after North Korea missile launch

Phil Stewart Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DEFENSE MINISTRY OF JAPAN

Fighter jets from the United States and Japan carried out joint drills on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan following North Korea's first test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan in five years, the U.S. military said.

"Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," the Hawaii-based U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement, adding the drill was carried out by U.S. Marine Corps fighter jets that joined Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) fighter jets.

